President Iohannis: Decision to exclude Danilet from magistracy - pretty strange

President Klaus Iohannis believes the decision to exclude judge Cristi Danilet from magistracy is "pretty strange", pointing out that it could be analyzed more in depth.

"Honestly, it seems a pretty strange decision, but I cannot comment the decisions that are taken in the CSM [Superior Council of Magistracy], which, according to the Constitution, guarantees the independence of justice. Still, I believe there could be a more profound analysis on the matter. Either way, it is not definitive, there is the path of the High Court [of Cassation and Justice], which will probably be notified - that's what I understood from the media - and which will reanalyze this matter," said, on Thursday, the head of state, in Brussels, before attending the meeting of the European Council.

The judges' section in matters of discipline of the CSM has decided, on Monday, to exclude judge Cristi Danilet from the Cluj Tribunal from magistracy, for several posts on social media.

The decision is not binding.

Danilet claims that his exclusion from magistracy was decided by the CSM for two films published last year on TikTok, which do not relate to Justice and the profession of magistrate, but refer to private life.

Both the European Commission and the US Embassy in Romania expressed concern regarding the decision.