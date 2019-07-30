 
     
President Iohannis: Decision to release STS director Vasilca from office issued by CSAT

Inquam Photos / Alexandru Buscă
Inquam Klaus Iohannis promulgare

Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting issued on Tuesday the decision to release Director of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) Ionel Vasilca from office, President Klaus Iohannis announced.

"Today, the CSAT meeting issued the decision to release Mr Vasilca from office as director of the Special Telecommunications Service," the head of state stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He mentioned that he requested the STS for careful and serious control over its procedures, in order to identify solutions for a better functioning.

"Professionalism, competence and seriousness are needed, because we are talking about huge responsibilities," Iohannis added.

