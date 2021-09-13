President Iohannis decorates battle flag of the IGSU and firefighters commanders acting in Greece

President Klaus Iohannis decorated, on Monday, the battle flag of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) and the commanders of the specialized intervention modules that acted in the fires in Greece, during a ceremony that took place on the plateau of the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on the occasion of the Firefighters' Day.

The head of state conferred onto the Battle Flag of the IGSU (part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs uniformed services) the Order of Courage and Faith in the rank of officer, with markings for servicemen, as a token of "appreciation for the remarkable results obtained in the activity of defending life, goods and the environment against fires and disasters, for conducting civil protection measures, as well as for coordinating the actions of institutions involved in emergency situations management."

As a token of "appreciation for the dedication and professionalism that they proved as part of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, distinguishing themselves at the command of specialized intervention modules involved in the recent missions to put out the fires in the Hellenic Republic," President Klaus Iohannis granted the Order of Courage and Faith in the rank of Knight, with marking for servicemen, to colonel Valentin Florin Pop and Lieutenant-Colonel Alexandru-Adrian Csilik Alexandru.

Furthermore, the head of state handed the battle flags to 11 County Emergency Inspectorates as a token of appreciation towards their devotion and self-sacrifice the Romanian rescuers proved in carrying out missions to protect citizens and communities.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Florin Citu, Interior Minister Lucian Bode, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, Agerpres informs.