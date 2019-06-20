 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis decorates Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center Getica

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decoration decree of the Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center "Getica."

According to a Presidential Administration release, on the occasion of celebrating 100 years since establishment, as a sign "of appreciation of the exemplary manner in which the entrusted missions were fulfilled, both on national and foreign soil, as well as for the important contribution in promoting the image of the Land Forces and Romania's Army," the president bestowed the National Order "Faithful Service," in rank of Knight, with insignia for servicemen and peace, upon the Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center "Getica."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.