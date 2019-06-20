President Iohannis decorates Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center Getica

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decoration decree of the Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center "Getica."

According to a Presidential Administration release, on the occasion of celebrating 100 years since establishment, as a sign "of appreciation of the exemplary manner in which the entrusted missions were fulfilled, both on national and foreign soil, as well as for the important contribution in promoting the image of the Land Forces and Romania's Army," the president bestowed the National Order "Faithful Service," in rank of Knight, with insignia for servicemen and peace, upon the Battle Flag of the Land Forces Combat Training Center "Getica."