President Iohannis decorates battle flag of Traian Vuia Military School

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree to decorate the battle flag of the Traian Vuia Military School for Petty Officers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Air Forces, according to AGERPRES.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the decoration takes place on the 100th anniversary since the institution's establishment.

"As a sign of appreciation of the important results obtained by the personnel of the unit in fulfilling the specific missions entrusted to them, for the professionalism that they proved contributing to the promotion of the image of the Romanian Army, President Klaus Iohannis conferred the Order of Aeronautic Virtue in the rank of Commodore, with peace device, for servicemen, on the battle flag of the Traian Vuia Military School for Petty Officers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Air Forces," mentions the quoted source.