 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis decorates Polish officials on 100th anniversary of Romanian-Polish diplomatic ties

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

Polish officials have been decorated by President Klaus Iohannis on the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Romania and Poland, as well as the 10th anniversary of a bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries. 

According to the Presidential Administration the decorations went as follows: 

* the National Order of the Star of Romania in rank of High Officer to Krzysztof Szczerski, presidential adviser, head of the Office of the President of the Polish Republic and Pawel Soloch, presidential adviser, head of the National Security Bureau (BBN); 

* the National Order of the Star of Romania in rank of Commander to Witold Dzielski, director of the Office of Foreign Relations within the Polish Presidential Administration; 

* the National Order of the Star of Romania in rank of Officer to Boguslaw Winid, advisor to the President of the Republic of Poland and to Robert Kupiecki, diplomat, a former senior official with the Polish Ministry of National Defence; 

* the National Order of Faithful Service in rank of Commander to Marcin Wilczek, a former Polish ambassador to Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.