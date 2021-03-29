President Iohannis decorates several Moldovan cultural personalities

President Klaus Iohannis awarded the "Greater Union Centennial" anniversary medal to several cultural personalities from the Republic of Moldova, thus marking the centennial anniversary of the "Mihai Eminescu" National Theater in Chisinau, as well as the celebration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova; the bestowal comes in appreciation of the efforts made to preserve national identity and disseminate Romanian cultural values, the Presidential Administration said in a release.

The recipients of the decoration are as follows:

* Alexandru Bantos, editor-in-chief of the "Limba Romana" Culture and Science Magazine;

* Nicolae Botgros, artistic director and main conductor of the National Folk Music Orchestra "Lautarii";

* Nicolae Bulat, professor, historian and writer, director of the Museum of History and Ethnography in Soroca;

* Valentina Casian, Straseni city mayor;

* Vitalie Ciobanu, writer, journalist, "Radio Free Europe" commentator;

* Gheorghe Cojocaru, historian, director of the History Institute of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova, "Radio Free Europe" commentator;

* Alexandru Grecu, actor and director, president of the Republic of Moldova's Theater Union;

* Petru Hadarca, actor and director;

* Vladimir Mischevca, historian;

* Viorica Moraru, executive director of the "Vatra Neamului" ethnic and cultural complex;

* Ion Negrei, politician, historian;

* Nicolae Negru, political analyst;

* Elena Pintilei, general director of the National Library of the Republic of Moldova;

* Simion Ropot, editor-in-chief of the Republic of Moldova's Official Journal;

* Teodora Rotaru, doctor, writer;

* Iulian Rusanovschi, promoter of the restoration of the historical monuments erected between 1918 and 1940;

* Maria Sargun, bibliographer;

* Tudor Ungureanu, musician, leader of the 'Stefan Voda' ethno-folk ensemble;

* Anatol Vidrascu, CEO of the "Litera" Editorial Group, president of the European Cultural Institute;

* Tudor Zbarnea, director of the Moldovan National Museum of Art.