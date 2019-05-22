 
     
President Iohannis: Dragnea ordered CNA to ignore the referendum

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tried "to boycott the referendum" even institutionally, with the head of state mentioning that Liviu Dragnea "ordered the CNA [the National Audiovisual Council of Romania]" to ignore the referendum of 26 May.

"The PSD is trying to boycott this referendum even institutionally, Dragnea ordered the CNA to ignore the referendum. It is an election which is being held at the same time with the elections to the European Parliament, but it is something different. For the first time in the history after December '89, the CNA refused to grant airtime for promoting the referendum," Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

