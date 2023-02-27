President Iohannis: European Investment Bank - strategic partner for Romania

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, Werner Hoyer on Monday, on the sidelines of the participation in the inaugural edition of the EIB Group Forum, which took place in Luxembourg.

According to the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis appreciated the activity of the European Investment Bank and its substantial contribution to the implementation of the objectives and policies of the European Union, especially regarding public and private investments. The head of state also referred to the excellent cooperation between the EIB and our country, highlighting the fact that the Bank has been a strategic partner for Romania for over 32 years, offering specialized technical assistance in various fields and financing for important reform projects.

In the context of the discussions regarding Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, President Iohannis appreciated the rapid reaction of the EIB, by granting financial aid to this country, emphasizing that the Bank's financing and its technical expertise will be essential in the reconstruction process of this state. He reiterated the fact that Romania will continue to act in full solidarity, our support for Ukraine continuing to be multidimensional.

President Iohannis highlighted the need to continue the support given to the Republic of Moldova, a country facing multiple challenges.

The head of state also spoke about the importance of the EIB's technical and financial support regarding the implementation of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan and maximizing the benefits of the financial instruments related to the InvestEU program, as well as ensuring the co-financing of large projects within the Cohesion Policy.

He emphasized that Romania supports the ambitious objectives of the European Union regarding the green and digital transition, arguing, however, that this transition process must be based on balanced and fair measures, which will help Europe emerge stronger from the crises it is facing.

President Iohannis highlighted the fact that this transition will create major opportunities in the future for the member states of the European Union, but also for like-minded partners, to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure, in clean energy, transport corridors and reliable digital connections.

In this context, he welcomed the EIB's commitment to increase and diversify its portfolio of "green" investments to contribute to the implementation of the Just Transition Mechanism, as the EU's climate change bank.

The President of the EIB, for his part, welcomed the very good cooperation with the Romanian authorities and the common objectives of implementing some projects that meet the current requirements related to ensuring energy security, with an emphasis on renewable energy, on transport infrastructure and interconnectivity, as well as on the objectives of digital and climate transition.

President Werner Hoyer also appreciated the special efforts made by Romania in supporting Ukraine and, respectively, the Republic of Moldova. AGERPRES