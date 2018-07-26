President Iohannis files constitutional challenge to Law on prevention, tracking down and punishment of corruption deeds

President Klaus Iohannis filed on Thursday a constitutional challenge to the Bill amending Article 12 of Law 78/2000 on the prevention, tracking down and punishment of corruption deeds.

According to the Presidential Administration, the bill amending and complementing Article 12 of Law No. 78/2000 on the prevention, tracking down and punishment of corruption deeds was referred by Parliament to the President for being signed into law on July 10.''Both through the manner whereby it has been debated and adopted as well as through its regulatory content, this piece of legislation is in breach of the provisions of Article 1 paragraph (5), Article 11 paragraph (1), Article 61 paragraph (2), and Article 66 paragraphs (2) and (3) of the Constitution," argues the head of the state.