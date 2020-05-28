President Iohannis: From June 1, it will be possible to resume outdoor sports competitions

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, during a press statement held at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, that following the discussions with the Government representatives on the stage of the coronavirus epidemic, it will be possible to organize again sports competitions on the Romanian territory starting with June 1, but only outdoors.

"We had a rather long meeting, together with Prime Minister Orban, with several ministers and presidential advisers. We analyzed the situation we are in, the stage of the epidemic and what measures are required in the next period. [...] As regards, however, the relaxation measures, we have some positive news, and from June 1, some activities that have been banned so far will be possible again. In terms of sports competitions, we have some good news here as well. Sports competitions could be resumed as of June 1, but - beware! - for outdoor sports, and less for contact sports," the president said.

The head of state stressed that in the first phase the competitions will take place without an audience: "So sports will be, competitions will be possible outdoors, less contact sports, and competitions will take place at this stage without an audience."

Professional athletes have resumed their centralized training on May 15, but in special conditions, as they were tested before entering the training camp and forced to train in small groups while respecting social distancing.