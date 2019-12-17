President Iohannis: Government asssuming responsibility on budget - feasible option

The budget for next year is very good, providing for the necessary amounts in all respects, and the option of the Government assuming responsibility on the bill is feasible, said on Tuesday President Klaus Iohannis.

"If the Government decides to promote the budget, for example, for timeline reasons, through the procedure of assuming responsibility in front of Parliament, it seems like a feasible option," said the President at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He mentioned that the budget "allows for the continuation of a positive policy as far as wages and pensions are concerned.""It's a good budget, it's a budget that provides for the necessary amounts in all respects, and I believe it will be a budget that can allow for the rate of economic growth to be maintained. This is very important," the head of state showed.