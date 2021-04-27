President Iohannis: Government prepares sustained campaign to promote COVID vaccination

The government is preparing a sustained campaign to promote COVID vaccination involving artists, athletes and politicians, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"We need a very wide awareness-raising action. And we will do these things. We will open new facilities and possibilities for vaccination, so that the citizen might come to us, without waiting for complicated actions from Romanians. There will be vaccination centers increasingly accessible, appointments, reservations will be given up, people will be able to go to get vaccinated and they will only be scheduled for the booster shot. I am optimistic and certainly the Romanians will be on our side," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Klaus Iohannis stressed that the return to normalcy depends on the way people will go for vaccination.

"In the meantime we are receiving more and more doses of vaccine and soon we will have enough doses for absolutely anyone who wants to be vaccinated. But vaccination in our case is not mandatory, everyone has to go and get vaccinated on their own accord. I recommend to all Romanians to go and get vaccinated, it is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. If we do not get vaccinated in large enough numbers, we will wear the mask and have restrictions for a long time to come. If we get vaccinated, we will get rid of almost all restrictions. It is obvious, this is known and I hope that in the end, through a sustained campaign that we are preparing, we will convince all Romanians to get vaccinated," said the president.

The head of state pointed out that this campaign to encourage COVID vaccination is being carried out for people who, on their own accord, are not yet convinced and, certainly, the authorities will address all social categories.

"But at the same time, I think everyone needs to understand - encouraging vaccination can go as far as vaccinated people will have easier access to certain areas and unvaccinated people will also benefit from certain measures. So far, we have had relatively few vaccine doses and strict and categorical scheduling was needed and by categories. In the foreseeable future, around the end of May or June, we will have enough doses for anyone who wants to get vaccinated. The question will certainly arise then: "Okay, if anyone can be vaccinated, then those who are vaccinated understand the need for this national campaign, they must feel this through certain administrative measures." So it is very possible that at some point, I repeat, when there are enough doses available for everyone, those who have been vaccinated must be encouraged somehow," said Klaus Iohannis.

The president highlighted the reaction of the Romanian Orthodox Church, "which is very favorable to these steps."

"But the representatives of all cults met with the prime minister, included, and established a proactive, pro-vaccination approach, which is certainly to the benefit of all Romanians. In the rural area, indeed, things must be treated very proactively, which is why campaigns have already been thought of going on the ground - and you may remember, a few days ago I was also personally at an action, the first action, a mobile center that was opened in Afumati [Ilfov County] and the reactions were very positive. Compared to an estimated capacity of about 100 people vaccinated a day, almost 200 people were vaccinated on the first day, as many the next day. So people listen to reason if you go to them. And this is what we will continue doing, we will have more and more mobile vaccination centers, mobile teams, we will go to large companies that want to vaccinate a significant number of staff, both in industry and in HoReCa. You will see a proactive, pro-vaccination concerted action. vaccination and I am convinced that we will continue to be successful," said the head of state.