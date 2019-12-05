President Iohannis: Gov't assuming responsibility on budget draft law, strictly Gov't decision

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Government assuming responsibility for the state budget draft law for the next year is strictly a decision of the Executive, stressing that under the conditions of a highly minority Cabinet this method of delegated legislation can function "for any type of law."

"The Constitution does not differentiate between certain types of law that may or may not be assumed by the Government. Any law can be presented with the Government assuming responsibility, but this is strictly a Government decision and if it is done you will surely receive this information from the Government and not from me," said Iohannis.

"There are always different opinions on all kinds of public issues. I do not wish to make statements about this matter, but I tell you that it would be constitutional and it is possible for the Government to assume responsibility for any kind of law."