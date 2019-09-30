 
     
President Iohannis greets Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday greeted the Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. 

"As we are welcoming the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah 2019, it is my great pleasure to extend to the management of the Federation of Jewish Communities and to the members of the Jewish Communities of Romania sincere congratulations, accompanied by my best wishes. Spiritual tradition attaches a special importance to this holiday. It brings the Jews everywhere together in the Holy Temple of God, in a spirit of renewal, solidarity and gratitude. May these days of celebration and reckoning bring you full joy to your families and inspire you for new projects for your community and open to us, at the level of the whole society, new prospects for working together to accomplish common good," Iohannis said in a message read out by presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor at the Choral Temple in Bucharest.

