President Iohannis: I'll invite Mr. Melescanu to explain standpoint related to statement of EEAS

President Klaus Iohannis says he will invite Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu to explain the standpoint Romanian representatives adopted during the discussion at the level of the European External Action Service regarding the relocation of diplomatic offices in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

He also pointed out that the Romanian Embassy can not be moved to Jerusalem without his consent."As regards this most recent case, which is related to the statement prepared by the European External Action Service (EEAS), I will call on the Foreign Minister to explain what they discussed and how the discussions went and what was the reason behind the standpoint they adopted. In what concerns the relocation of the Embassy, no actual steps were taken, because the Embassy cannot be moved without my consent. That's it! No matter what, who says," stated Iohannis.The President said that by blocking the statement of the European External Action Service, Romania is "back at the edge of the Union", despite the fact that Romanians do not have Euro-skeptic or anti-European views. He also appreciated that the PSD governance is "counter-efficient" and that the government plays "by ear.""By blocking a statement, suddenly Romania is back at the edge of the Union, alongside the other countries for which I have all due respect, but which are, basically, rather Euro-skeptical. I want to remind PSD that the Romanians are Europeans, pro-European, and these increasingly anti-European measures that the PSD takes, while having this counter-efficient governance, these measures really risk getting us out of Europe. Which is not something that we can accept. For it is not acceptable that PSD, this government that plays by ear, to take more and more a certain type of decisions, which I am sure are dictated by the Party rather than the Government, and to take us back to the edge of Europe. "Romanians want to be a part of the nucleus of Europe. Romanians do not want to have Euro-skeptic or anti-European views," he said.