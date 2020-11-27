President Iohannis: I reject any demarche to appoint persons without experience in domain in which they're proposed

President Klaus Iohannis announced that he discussed with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban following the case in Mures County, signaled by the press, and asked for the acceleration of the audit process in the sphere of public administration.

"I firmly reject any demarche to appoint in public positions persons that do not meet the conditions demanded by law and do not have experience in the domain in which they're proposed. It's unacceptable, especially in the very complicated period we are going through now, provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic, that in important positions of the central or local structures of the administration be promoted mediocre people, with no experience, imposters or other people that do not hold the necessary qualities and qualifications. (...) Following the case in Mures, signalled by the media, I had a discussion with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban about the necessity of accelerating the audit process in the public administration sphere, as an absolutely necessary demarche for the reconstruction of Romania on solid bases and values. At the same time, I asked the Prime Minister that the measures necessary following this audit process be taken exclusively on criteria that regard competence and respecting the law," the head of state mentions.