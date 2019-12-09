President Iohannis: I want mayors to be elected in two rounds

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday argued that mayors must be elected in two rounds and stressed that a real partnership between central and local public administration is needed.

"The messages I have for the mayors of municipalities are general messages, which I will give to the other mayors. For example, that I want mayors to be elected in two rounds or that I very much wish for a partnership between the central administration, through the Government, and the local administration, so that all Romanians get a chance to live in a well-developed locality. (...) The capital is not a well-developed city," said the head of state before the meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of Municipalities of Romania.