 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: I want mayors to be elected in two rounds

iohannis cotroceni ras

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday argued that mayors must be elected in two rounds and stressed that a real partnership between central and local public administration is needed.

"The messages I have for the mayors of municipalities are general messages, which I will give to the other mayors. For example, that I want mayors to be elected in two rounds or that I very much wish for a partnership between the central administration, through the Government, and the local administration, so that all Romanians get a chance to live in a well-developed locality. (...) The capital is not a well-developed city," said the head of state before the meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of Municipalities of Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.