President Iohannis: I will form working group to look for solutions on vote abroad

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he will form a working group to look for solutions to the vote of Romanians abroad, specifying he will also have talks with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"We have already begun some informal talks, and I am convinced that speedy solutions are to be found so as not to repeat this fiasco in the presidential elections this autumn," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Asked whether he will have talks with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on solutions such as the vote by correspondence, the president replied that there would be such meetings.

"I will have such discussions and I am convinced that we will find solutions," he said.

"This catastrophe was organized by the PSD [The Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] Government, they just have to evaluate, they can do what they want, but the Government is the one to carry the political blame. There is no point in looking elsewhere, that a doorkeeper at an embassy did not get along with a voter. It is obvious that the Foreign Affairs and the Interior ministers are the guilty ones, and I, therefore, requested their removal from office. (...) The two have been on television to say they are not resigning, I do not even care, I have asked for their dismissal as well as for a political sanction," the president said.

Asked what Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told him about the two ministers, Iohannis said that she conveyed to him that "she has still got to judge the matter."