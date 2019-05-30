 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: I will form working group to look for solutions on vote abroad

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis miting PNL Victoriei

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he will form a working group to look for solutions to the vote of Romanians abroad, specifying he will also have talks with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"We have already begun some informal talks, and I am convinced that speedy solutions are to be found so as not to repeat this fiasco in the presidential elections this autumn," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Asked whether he will have talks with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on solutions such as the vote by correspondence, the president replied that there would be such meetings.

"I will have such discussions and I am convinced that we will find solutions," he said.

"This catastrophe was organized by the PSD [The Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] Government, they just have to evaluate, they can do what they want, but the Government is the one to carry the political blame. There is no point in looking elsewhere, that a doorkeeper at an embassy did not get along with a voter. It is obvious that the Foreign Affairs and the Interior ministers are the guilty ones, and I, therefore, requested their removal from office. (...) The two have been on television to say they are not resigning, I do not even care, I have asked for their dismissal as well as for a political sanction," the president said.

Asked what Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told him about the two ministers, Iohannis said that she conveyed to him that "she has still got to judge the matter."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.