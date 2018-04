President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday he would try to mediate between the Government and the National Bank of Romania (BNR), and that he would call them to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to that end in the coming days.

"I decided to try a mediation between the Government and BNR, and in the coming days I will invite both sides to Cotroceni," said Iohannis.He mentioned that "some have gone too far with quite stinging claims lately."