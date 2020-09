President Iohannis: If norms are observed, I believe we can also organise protest forms

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that, if rules for gatherings are observed then there might be organised some forms of protest, too.

"This is an interesting issue. I believe that if rules for gatherings are observed, and the laws, there might be organised some forms of protest, too. I believe that the authorities are afraid that the norms will be violated. (...) Basically, to the extent to which the norms in force are respected, the matter could be put up for discussion," Iohannis told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace when he was asked if he will get involved to allow citizens to protest and organise forms of protests again.