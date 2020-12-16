President Iohannis: If PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR agree and make a proposal, I will accept it

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he did not know what the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union - the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) were negotiating in respect to the candidate for prime minister, adding that if these parties agreed, he would accept the proposal they would make, no matter whom it would be, according to AGERPRES.

"It is possible the right-wing coalition reach an agreement and come up with a proposal, that is what I expect, as president, a majority to take shape and propose a name. If PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR agree and come up with a proposal, I will accept it, whether it is Orban, Citu, or someone else, I will accept the proposal. I don't know whom they are negotiating there, but in the end they will come to make a proposal. It is the first option, and I hope things go further fast. Let us have a little patience, let's follow these negotiations without everyone trying to get involved through press articles or interventions," said the head of state.

Iohannis made the statement after he participated in an event organised in Bolintin Vale on the occasion of the official closing of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as big as a country."