President Iohannis: In-person religious services allowed only outdoors in a first stage

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that in a first stage, in-person religious services will be allowed after May 15 in the church courtyard or in front of the building.

"A topic that I personally consider very important and I know that many Romanians too consider it to be very important - churches. Religious services with in-person attendance will be resumed under special conditions - specifically in a first stage they may be resumed in the churchyard or in front of the church, that is outdoors. The believers shall wear face masks and keep a distance of one and a half meters. In the second and third stages these requirements will be of course re-discussed, but we consider it important to take a first step and allow again in-person religious services, I repeat this, only in the open air in this stage," the President said in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace where he presented the measures that will be taken after May 15, once the state of alert comes into force.

The head of the state met this Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu, and the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat, to decide the measures for managing the COVID-19 epidemic.