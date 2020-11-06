 
     
President Iohannis is conducting visit to Maramures county

President Klaus Iohannis is conducting, on Friday, a visit to Maramures county, announced the Presidential Administration.

According to the quoted source, at 13:00 hrs, the head of state will participate in the reopening of the "Gheorghe Pop de Basesti" Memorial House and in the ceremony to grant the Grand Union Centennial Anniversary medal to the Maramures County History and Archeology Museum, where he will have a speech.

At 14.45, President Iohannis will participate in the presentation of the investment plan for the North-West Region which will take place at the Maramures County Council.

