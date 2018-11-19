President Iohannis issues gov't reshuffle decree, rejects two nominations

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he has issued the gov't reshuffle decree, taking into account the nominations made by the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD).

"This reshuffle is a weak solution. I continue to believe that the proper solution for Romania would have been and further is the replacement of this government that has created much damage to Romania. But, until then we have this reshuffle. I agree to have a reshuffle, yet I have to consider certain things," the president said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

President Iohannis asserted that he has approved the gov't reshuffle, and presented the ministers' list for whom he signed the appointment decree, a list that lacks the nominations for the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry and the Transports Ministry, respectively Ilan Laufer and Lia Olguta Vasilescu.