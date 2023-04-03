President Iohannis: It will be great if Rheinmetall invests in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that German investments in Romania have been successful and welcomed the announcement of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to invest in a location in Romania.

"The German investments that have been made in Romania have been successful and I believe that they are both in the interest of German entrepreneurship and in the interest of Romania. There are very well paid jobs, there is a massive participation in the improvement of the workforce. We have several examples of qualification schools and this shows that we are talking about much more than a common economic collaboration. It is a collaboration with a lot of capacities. If this relevant company in Germany invests in a location in Romania, then this is to be welcomed. There are multiple contacts to convince investors from Germany to come to Romania and to improve the production environment for national defence. The details of these issues will obviously be made public when possible technical negotiations are concluded," said the head of state after the meeting with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Iohannis stressed that he personally has supported and will continue to support the attraction of German investments in Romania in all sectors.

"Everywhere we have investors from Germany, everywhere the results are among the best and are a relevant component of our strategic partnership," President Iohannis explained.

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is building a logistics and maintenance hub for military equipment in Satu Mare, Romania, which would be put into use this month to service weapons used in the war in Ukraine, the company announced on Sunday. AGERPRES