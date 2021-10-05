President Iohannis: It's a complicated situation, generated by the motion and its adoption by cynical politicians

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the political situation in Romania is complicated and was generated by the motion of censure, which he says was passed through Parliament by "cynical politicians."

"A lot of things have been said in politics in recent months, most of them ugly. Politicians have become accustomed to pointing fingers at each other, accusing each other of things, including within parties. People don't know what to do. It's a complicated situation, a situation that was generated by this motion and its passing through Parliament by cynical politicians, some wearing the mask of reformism, others claiming concern for Romanians and so on. USR was part of the ruling coalition, USR (Save Romania Union) left the Government and voted, together with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), today's motion of censure," the head of state said in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

He said some politicians were thinking of "adding another crisis" to the existing ones."Sad, but true. The word that best characterizes today's Romania is the word crisis. We are in a crisis of the public health system, we are in full pandemic. The fourth wave has hit us and hit us badly. We are in a crisis of energy prices, a crisis that is both European and global. Working would be enough for politicians to solve the problem of the pandemic, to solve the problem of the price of electricity, but instead, some of our politicians have added one more criu crisis, a crisis of government. That's how, today, in the Romanian Parliament, a motion of censure has been voted against the Government, which was successful. And the Government fell," said Iohannis.He also announced that he would convene political parties for consultations next week.The motion of censure initiated by PSD against the Citu Government has been adopted, on Tuesday, by the Parliament.