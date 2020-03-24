President Iohannis - meeting with prime minister, Interior minister and Health minister on COVID-19

President Klaus Iohannis will hold a meeting to evaluate and present the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, and the Minister of Health, Victor Costache, informs the Presidential Administration.

At the end of the meeting, President Iohannis will make a press statement.

Also, from 14:00 hrs, the president will attend a video conference with the hospital managers, with the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Interior Minister, Marcel Vela, the Minister of Health, Victor Costache, the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, and with the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode.