President Iohannis meets five ambassadors; he assures them of authorities' support in developing relations with Romania

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday received at the Cotroceni Palace the ambassadors of Serbia - Stefan Tomasevic, Brazil - Maria Laura da Rocha, India - Rahul Shrivastava, Pakistan - Zafar Iqbal and Poland - Maciej Lang.He hailed the taking over by the new ambassador of their mandates and wished them good luck in their activity while also assuring them of the entire support of the Bucharest authorities in their activities meant to develop their countries relationship with Romania.
During the meeting with the ambassador of Serbia, president Iohannis referred to the excellent bilateral relations between the two states, confirmed by Romania's constant support for the advancement of Belgrade's European track. He also underscored the need for stimulating trade exchanges and mutual investments.
In his turn, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia hailed the strengthening of the political dialogue between the two countries in the past couple of years and thanked for the constant support granted by Romania to his country's European integration process.
At this meeting with the Brazilian ambassador, the head of state underscored the importance Romania grants to the development of the bilateral relations with Brazil and voiced the Romania side's interest in further strengthening economic relations between the two countries.
"The ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil also talked about the importance of stimulating the bilateral political-diplomatic dialogue and underscored the increased potential of the two states' economies to carry out significant mutual investments," showed the Presidential Administration.
When discussing with the Indian ambassador, president Iohannis highlighted the very good relations between the two countries and the encouraging outlook in terms of economic cooperation. He hailed the presence of Indian investors in the Romanian economy in important sectors such as the processing industry, the pharmaceutical industry, information technology and communications, and voiced hope that this collaboration will strengthen in the next interval.
At his meeting with the Pakistani ambassador the head of state voiced Romania's interest in strengthening the political dialogue and cooperation in the economic field between the two states.
In his turn, the ambassador highlighted the dynamic of the bilateral political dialogue between Romania and Pakistan and showed that, among his mandate's priorities, were also the strengthening of the economic exchanges, trade exchanges, investments and cooperation in defence and in the cultural and educational fields.
At his meeting with the Polish ambassador, president Iohannis highlighted the excellent stage of the bilateral relation of strategic partnership, based on a constant political dialogue and strengthened cooperation at the level of the European Union, as well as in terms of security at the level of the North-Atlantic Alliance and other dialogue formats, consultation and regional cooperation. The head of state reconfirmed Romania's commitment for the continuation of the strengthening of the partnership between the two states in security terms, a strategic cooperation field between Romania and Poland, of vital importance on the Eastern Flank of NATO.
President Iohannis hailed the strengthened cooperation for the development of the Three Seas Initiative and showed that it can have a positive impact on the relaunch of the economy after the pandemic, through the stimulation of the implementation of connectivity projects.
The Polish ambassador also underscored the very good relations existing between the two states and appreciated the opportunities the Polish community is enjoying in Romanian in terms of preservation and cultivation of its cultural and linguistic identity.
Moreover, he showed that the priority of his mandate will be to add more substance to the Romanian-Polish cooperation in the security and defence fields and in other fields of common interest, through the strengthening of inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation.