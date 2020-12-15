President Iohannis meets new ambassadors of Canada, Japan and Portugal

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday agreed Ambassador of Canada Annick Goulet, agreed Ambassador of Japan Hiroshi Ueda, and agreed Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic Maria Teresa Netto dos Santos Mariano Shearman de Macedo.

President Iohannis addressed the ambassadors a warm welcome to their posts and success in their activities in Romania, guaranteeing the entire support of the Romanian authorities in performing their duties, the Presidential Administration informs.

At the meeting with the Ambassador of Canada, Iohannis stressed the importance that Romania attaches to the further development of the Romanian-Canadian relations, which continued to have an upward trend this year, despite the difficult context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects worldwide.President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the role of "major link" between the two countries played by the Romanian community in Canada, which is well integrated in society.He mentioned important areas of cooperation in the bilateral dialogue area, such as the development of economic and trade relations, including the investment sector, continuing cooperation in the civil nuclear area, especially through the use of CANDU technology, consular cooperation, security and defense cooperation - with emphasis on the Black Sea area - as well as the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship, regarding which the dialogue with Canada has a special significance.The Canadian Ambassador confirmed the important role that Romania plays in the transatlantic relation, expressing the desire of the Canadian authorities to develop bilateral relations with Romania in all areas of common interest, such as economy, including investment, energy, defense, agriculture, environment and the rule of law. Canada's Ambassador thanked, in context, for Romania's ratifying the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada, on the one hand, and the European Union and its member states, on the other hand.The two interlocutors also highlighted the potential of Romanian-Canadian cooperation on the French-speaking relation, on the 50th anniversary of La Francophonie, including in the context of the two states being members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.The Presidential Administration shows that at the meeting with the Ambassador of Japan, President Klaus Iohannis underlined Romania's commitment to strengthen political dialogue and bilateral relations with Japan, including by concluding, in 2021, the year of the centennial of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a Strategic Partnership Agreement, in accordance with the agreements on a highest level. In this perspective, the head of state stressed that it is necessary to capitalise on the existing cooperation potential between the two countries by implementing joint initiatives and projects, which would give substance to the anniversary moment.The head of state expressed appreciation for Japan's participation in the implementation of major economic projects in Romania, such as the Metro line 6 and the Danube Bridge in Braila, encouraging new investments by Japanese companies in Romania.In terms of foreign policy, President Iohannis pointed out that the current framework of cooperation between the European Union and Japan generates, in turn, new opportunities for collaboration within the Romanian-Japanese bilateral relation.According to the Presidential Administration, the Ambassador of Japan confirmed the very good level of the current Romanian-Japanese relations and the desire to further strengthen them, showing that the common visions of the two countries on important issues such as democracy, the rule of law and the implementing of market economy principles facilitate an upward path in the bilateral dialogue. In this context, the Japanese Ambassador expressed the hope of an important presence of Romania both at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer of 2021 and at the World Exhibition in Osaka in 2025.At the meeting with the Portuguese Ambassador, President Iohannis highlighted the excellent stage of the bilateral dialogue with the Portuguese Republic, as an important traditional partner of Romania, supporting the intensification of Romanian-Portuguese relations, both bilaterally, in areas such as trade and investment, culture, defense, as well as multilaterally."The President of Romania voiced appreciation for the Romanian-Portuguese cooperation in the area of defense, on a bilateral level, the programme of acquisition and putting into operation F-16 aircraft having been a success, as well as within NATO, through Portugal's contribution to NATO's reinsurance measures on the Eastern Flank," shows the Presidential Administration.President Iohannis also pointed out that the Portuguese Republic taking over, from January 1, 2021, the Presidency of the Council of the European Union will represent a new opportunity to strengthen the bilateral political-diplomatic dialogue. He also indicated that the Portuguese Republic will be able to completely count on Romania's support for advancing the European agenda, in the spirit of unity and solidarity. From this perspective, the head of state showed that Romania is open to share with the Portuguese Republic the experience of holding, in the first semester of 2019, the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.The Portuguese Ambassador confirmed the excellent level of the bilateral dialogue, as well as the desire to continue the upward course of the Romanian-Portuguese relation. In this context, the Portuguese Ambassador congratulated the favorable decision on Romania hosting the European Cybersecurity Centre, the first European Union Agency to be hosted by Romania.