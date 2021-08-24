President Iohannis meets with ambassadors of Italy, Palestine, Germany and the Republic of Chile

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the approved ambassadors of the Italian Republic, Palestine, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Chile, on the occasion of presenting the letters of credence.

According to a Presidential Administration release, during the meeting with the Ambassador of the Italian Republic, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni, the President of Romania highlighted the excellent level of bilateral relations, defined by the Consolidated Strategic Partnership between Romania and Italy, expressing his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, very good politically and economically, as well as in the cultural and social fields.

Klaus Iohannis stressed the importance of the presence of Romanian citizens on the territory of Italy, appreciating that the two communities - Romanian in Italy and Italian in Romania - represent a special, positive dimension of the bilateral relationship.

Referring to the excellent bilateral relations between the two states, the Ambassador of the Italian Republic assured that the government of his country appreciates the valuable contribution of the Romanian community to the development of the Italian economy, through the development of entrepreneurial initiatives.

The two interlocutors welcomed the solidity and dynamism of the economic cooperation, expressing, at the same time, the mutual interest for its intensification.

On the occasion of the meeting with the Ambassador of Palestine, Issam Tawfiq Masalha, the Romanian head of state highlighted the full openness of Romania for the development and diversification of cooperation with Palestine in sectoral areas of common interest.

President Iohannis reiterated Romania's constant position in support of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, to coexist in peace and security under international law, emphasizing the need for confidence-building measures to facilitate a resumption of direct dialogue between the sides.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Peer Gebauer, the President of Romania underlined the excellent level of bilateral relations, of a strategic nature, between the two states, defined by an intense political-diplomatic dialogue and strong interpersonal, social and economic ties.

The two officials reconfirmed the role of the Romanian community in Germany, respectively of the German minority in Romania, for the quality of the bilateral relationship, true bridges between the two states.

Klaus Iohannis expressed the interest of the Romanian side for a closer coordination of the two countries at the level of the European Union and within NATO, respectively at the regional level, based on the common objectives and values.

Ambassador Peer Gebauer conveyed the cordial greetings of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel to the President of Romania and stressed that the bilateral relationship is very good, showing that the priority of his mandate will be to intensify the dialogue.

On the occasion of the meeting with Maria-Pia Busta-Diaz, the Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Romania, President Klaus Iohannis expressed his satisfaction for the level of bilateral relations, emphasizing the need for their continuation and diversification.

The meeting was a good opportunity to review the state of relations between the two countries, in which context were examined ways to increase them not only in the economic field, but also on the political level, given the common values shared by the two countries - rule of law, democracy and human rights.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Chile highlighted the very good relations with the European Union and thanked for the support provided by Romania for the advancement of the negotiations regarding the modernization of the European Union - Chile Association Agreement.

President Klaus Iohannis wished the new ambassadors success in fulfilling their mandate, assuring them of the full support of the Romanian authorities in this regard, Agerpres informs.