President Iohannis: Muslim community in Romania demonstrates importance, strength and vitality of intercultural dialogue

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday addressed a message to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

"At the beginning of Ramadan, the most important month of the Muslim religious calendar, I send warm wishes of health and prosperity to the Muslim believers in Romania, ethnic Turks and Tartars," the head of state said.

He also noted the "exemplary" involvement of the community in helping the victims of the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, in which tens of thousands of people lost their lives, and praised the solidarity with the Ukrainian people, tragically affected by the war unleashed by the Russian Federation.

"Just as all the world's religions devote a special period to reflecting on their founding values, the month of Ramadan feast is an opportunity for all Muslim believers to reassume the meaning of the Quran, reinforcing its spiritual message of peace and understanding, of trust in humanity. The Muslim community in Romania also demonstrates on this occasion the importance, the strength and the vitality of intercultural dialogue which is at the basis of harmonious coexistence between people of different faiths and traditions. May the month of Ramadan feast enlighten you and bring you joy in your family, peace in your community, and inspire you further in the fulfillment of the common good. Ramadan Karim!," President Klaus Iohannis also said. AGERPRES