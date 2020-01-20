President Iohannis not excluding any early election scenario

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that he does not rule out any scenario regarding the triggering of early elections, responding at a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace if he excludes Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stepping down if early elections are not called.

"I am not ruling out, from the beginning, absolutely no scenario, but indeed the matter of resignation has not been discussed," said Iohannis.Asked if prime minister's resignation remained the only option for triggering the early elections he would use it, Iohannis said: "When this issue is discussed, a public announcement will certainly be made."He added that he wants Ludovic Orban to remain the prime minister and reiterated that the chances of early elections are 50%.Iohannis said that he did not find it appropriate to discuss a government of national unity in the case of early election, and that he wanted a liberal government."Any other option is a no go, at least to me," said Iohannis.