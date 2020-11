President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that a full quarantine of Romania is not being taken into account currently or for the holidays.

"We are not taking into consideration now a full quarantine. I am not taking into consideration a full quarantine for the holidays," said the head of state in a press conference.

He was asked if there will be a quarantine in the context in which the new restrictive measures do not have the desired effect.