President Iohannis not to attend any first day of school ceremony

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he will not attend any first day of school ceremony, but will have a video message to students and teachers.

Asked at a news conference if first day of school ceremony should be held at the beginning of this school year, Iohannis said: "In my opinion, such festivities should not be organised this year. They are events where many people congregate; it is difficult for people to keep their distance. (...) I will not attend any kind of first day of school ceremony, but I will have a video message to students and teachers."