President Iohannis notifies CCR in respect to the Law on Administrative Code

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday filled a constitutional challenge with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), concerning the Law on the Administrative Code. 


"By the manner in which it was adopted, the challenged law violates the provisions of art. 61 paragraph (2), art. 66 paragraphs (2) and (3), art. 75 paragraphs (1), (2) and paragraph (4), corroborated with the art. 73 paragraph (3), as well as the art 147 paragraph (4) of the Constitution. Moreover, the law also violates the constitutional norms and principles," specified the head of the state in its notification to the CCR.

