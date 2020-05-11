President Iohannis notifies CCR regarding Law allowing online education during state of emergency

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Monday, to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a constitutionality challenge on the Law to complete Law of National Education, no. 1/2011.

The law mandates that pre-school, primary, gymnasium, pre-university and university education may take place online during the state of emergency and state of siege and was sent by Parliament to the head of state for promulgation on April 23.

"The normative act, in the form sent for promulgation, completes the Law of National Education, in view of creating the normative framework on the basis of which the activities in the pre-university and university education may take place online. By the way it was adopted, however, the law submitted to constitutionality control goes against the provisions of art. 61 paragraph (2) and art. 75 paragraph (1) of the Constitution, the will of the initiators being hijacked, against the principle of bicameralism developed in the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court. Furthermore, the criticized law infringes on the provisions of art. 78 of the Constitution regarding its entry into force," the constitutionality challenge shows.