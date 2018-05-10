stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis notifies Constitutional Court concerning amendments to CSM bill

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a referral of unconstitutionality regarding the Law for the amendment and completion of Law no. 317/2004 concerning the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM).

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×