President Iohannis on July 14: Romania, France relation saw a remarkable boost in recent years

We have witnessed a "remarkable boost" in our relation with France in the recent years, and Romania's strategic partnership with this country will be further strengthened, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday, on the occasion of the reception of July 14, the National Day of France, in Bucharest.

"For the past ten years our countries have been in a strategic partnership (...) which we will continue to strengthen and make it more concrete," said the head of the state, who also reminded on the same occasion that he welcomed to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace both Francois Hollande, the former President of France, and the current President, Emmanuel Macron."The friendship between Romania and France is a special one, thanks to the two already traditional communities acting as true ambassadors for both countries, in the daily life," said Iohannis.He also spoke about one of the concepts of the French vision - fraternity. "I know that, by joining our forces, in the spirit of our historic fraternity, Romania and France will contribute, as two anchors of stability at the two ends of the European Union, to the success of the relaunch of a stronger Union," he said.After his official speech, the head of the state wished success, in the French language, to the French football team set to play in the final of the 2018 World Cup on Sunday.