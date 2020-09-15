President Iohannis on new subway line: A big achievement; it was close to remain a legend of delays

he M5 subway line is a "big achievement", which was close to becoming "a legend of delays," President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday.

"It's a big achievement, and we must admit that, after the 1989 Revolution, this is the biggest achievement of its kind, in Romania," Iohannis said, at the opening of the Eroilor-Drumul Taberei new subway line.The head of state also referred to the period in which the project was done."It wasn't easy to get here and I think that this line was close to becoming a kind of legend of delays," he showed.