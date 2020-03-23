 
     
President Iohannis: Our country is confronted with the tragic situation of first deaths;condolences to the families

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Monday condolences to the families of the persons who died because of the infection with the novel coronavirus.

"Dear Romanians, unfortunately, the inevitable occurred and our country is confronted with the tragic situation of the first deaths in the context of the infection with the novel coronavirus. My heart goes out to the bereaved families and I am sending them my condolences and strength in these dramatic moments," the head of state said.

A number of 567 persons have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19 and 5 people have died so far in Romania. AGERPRES

