Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the security situation in the Black Sea region.

"I had a very substantive call today with President Andrzej Duda to discuss the serious security situation in the Black Sea region following the actions by Russia which gravely violate international law and joint measures to be taken at NATO and in the Bucharest 9 format," Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.