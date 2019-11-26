 
     
President Iohannis, politicians to discuss additional seats for MPs representing overseas Romanians

Inquam Photos / Alexandru Buscă
Inquam Klaus Iohannis promulgare

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he will have discussions with political leaders, with parties, to increase the number of parliamentarians representing the diaspora. 

Asked if changes have to be made so that overseas Romanians are better represented in Parliament, Iohannis said: "Certainly so." 

"During this presidential election I had some of the most pleasant surprises in terms of overseas voting. A record number was set in the first round, and a new record was set in the runoff as well. And, as Romania already has basically a million voters overseas, I want them to be much better represented in Parliament, and I will have discussions with political leaders and parties to increase the number of seats for MPs to represent the overseas voters, because they have become very active, which makes us glad," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

