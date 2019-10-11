President Iohannis preferring political gov't, most likely of or around PNL

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that a caretaker government is needed, adding that he prefers a political one, and most likely it would be of or around the National Liberal Party (PNL).

He announced that he would nominate a prime minister on Tuesday, at the latest."PSD has confirmed that it did not understand anything about political developments and the desire of the Romanians, they went missing from the talks. They went AWOL, that is, they played truant. Now we need to inaugurate a new government, a government that I have called a caretaker government, because whether or not we have early elections or on time will, it be a government that will be in office for a relatively short period. Any day with this PSD interim government is a lost day for Romania and for Romanians. I would like a political government and I will not seek a solution other than a political government. (...) PNL has made it very clear that they are willing to take over the government. All other parties have said that they will support one way or another such an approach. So even as we speak it is quite clear that we are heading towards a government of or around PNL," Iohannis said at the end of talks with political parties.