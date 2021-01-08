 
     
President Iohannis presented last year with gifts worth over 8,000 lei

A replica of the sword of voivode Stephen the Great, a tea set and a compass are some of the gifts received by President Klaus Iohannis in 2020 on the occasion of various protocol activities.

The presents received by the head of state last year are worth a total of 1,801 euros (8,769.83 lei), according to the list of items he was presented with on the occasion of various protocol actions and submitted to the Presidential Administration's Assessment Commission.

The most expensive gifts are an 120-cm-long golden metal replica of the sword of voivode Stephen the Great with a stylized handle, and a stylized silver ship (in a wooden box), each worth 300 euros (1,460.82 lei).

According to the list released by the Presidential Administration, the head of the state also received last year: a metal and marble statuette representing a female character next to a lion - 150 euros (730.41 lei), a five-ounce silver coin - 50 euros (243.47 lei), a compass in a wooden box with golden metal elements - 85 euros (413.90 lei), the bronze representation of a human face in a plastic cassette - 175 euro (852.15 lei), a wooden painting representing specific motifs from the culture of the Republic of Moldova - 115 euros (559.99 lei), a painting of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza - 105 euros (511.29 lei), a painting of the "Regina Maria" frigate - 76 euros (370.08 lei).

The list also includes an emblem representing Romania's flag in medium size with silk fasteners and fringes in a wooden box with a see-through lid - 50 euros (243.47 lei), an abstract painting - 60 euros (292.17 lei), a 141-page album with the stained glass windows of St. John's Cathedral in Magdeburg - 50 euros (243.47 lei), a red ceramic vase with embossed Chinese characters placed on a wooden support - 105 euros (511.29 lei), and a Chinese tea set of six handless cups, a strainer, and a strainer holder - 180 euros (876.50 lei).

The 14 items offered to President Klaus Iohannis in 2020 remained in the patrimony of the Presidential Administration.

