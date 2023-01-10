 
     
President Iohannis promulgates law establishing Day of 1848 Revolution Victory and Romanian Democracy

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Tuesday the law for the establishment of the "Day of the Victory of 1848 Revolution and the Romanian Democracy" and the declaration of some municipalities as martyr-cities of the 1848 Revolution.

"The day of 11 June is established as the "Victory Day of the 1848 Revolution and the Romanian Democracy," the law stipulates.

Central and local public authorities, as well as non-governmental organisations can organize events and public actions dedicated to the celebration of this day.

As a token honoring the heroism shown and the memory of the martyrs who fell in the fight for the victory of the 1848 Revolution and the Romanian democracy, Bucharest, Blaj and Craiova municipalities are declared martyr cities of the Revolution of 1848. AGERPRES

