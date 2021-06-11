President Iohannis promulgates law on 5G networks

President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree on Friday for the promulgation of the Law on the adoption measures regarding the information and communication infrastructures of national interest and the conditions for the implementation of 5G networks, the Presidential Administration announces.

On June 7, the Senate has adopted, as a decision-making chamber, the draft initiated by the Government.

The law aims to adopt measures regarding the authorization of producers of technologies, equipment and software used in information and communication infrastructures of national interest, as well as in electronic communications networks through which 5G electronic communications services are provided - 5G networks, in order to prevent, contract and eliminate risks, threats and vulnerabilities to the country's national security and defense.

"In order to achieve the intended purpose, the use of technologies, equipment and software programs within the information and communications infrastructure of national interest, as well as in 5G networks, except for the terminal equipment used by end users defined according to GEO 111/2011, is conditioned by the producers' obtaining of an authorization, under the conditions of the present law. The authorization is granted by decision of the Prime Minister based on the opinion of the Supreme Council of National Defense, within 4 months from the date of the request," the law stipulates.

According to the normative act, the opinion is based on a series of documents, as well as on assessments from the perspective of risks, threats and vulnerabilities to the country's national security and defense. If risks, threats and vulnerabilities to the country's security are identified as a result of the analysis, the CSAT opinion is negative.

Providers of authorized electronic communications networks and services may use only technologies, equipment and software in 5G networks developed by authorized manufacturers in accordance with this law.

The use by providers of electronic communications networks and services of technologies, equipment and software in 5G networks provided by manufacturers who have not obtained the authorization established by law represents a contravention and is sanctioned with a fine ranging between 1 pct and 5 pct of the turnover.

If, after the authorization is granted, risks, threats and vulnerabilities to the national security and defense of the country are identified, the obtained authorization is withdrawn by decision of the Prime Minister, at the request of the CSAT. The prime minister's decision is published in the Official Journal of Romania.

Suppliers who will have their licenses withdrawn can use the equipment for a period of 7 years in the case of networks and for the core area - 5 years.