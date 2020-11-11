President Iohannis: Protecting heritage means we keep values we pass on to the next generations

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis congratulated the initiators of the "Ambulance for Monuments" project, which won the Audience Award at the European Heritage Awards, highlighting their achievements over the five years of activity, according to AGERPRES.

"The European Heritage Awards Gala, an event organized even in these exceptional conditions, is a proof of our commitment to protect and enhance the cultural heritage, of respect for the culture that unites us and gives meaning to our lives. This year's Europa Nostra event is all the more exciting for us, as today a Romanian project, "Ambulance for monuments," receives the important Audience Award, shortly after it had already been awarded for its special contribution to the protection of cultural heritage through education, training and public awareness," said the president in the message addressed to the Organization Europa Nostra and to the participants in the European Heritage Awards Gala.

According to a press release sent by the Presidential Administration, the president pointed out that by involving the initiators of the project, young people, specialists, authorities and sponsors, in the five years of the Ambulance's existence, monuments in great danger were saved.

"I think that many European citizens appreciated the Romanian project as a concrete expression of solidarity and an example of capitalizing on the civic energies that culture and heritage generate. Rewarding in this difficult context in which we are all "Ambulance for Monuments," Europa Nostra reminds us of the words attributed to Jean Monnet, one of the founding fathers of the European Union: "If we started again (the construction of the European Union), culture would be at the forefront," said Klaus Iohannis.

The president stressed that understanding and assuming the common history ensures the strength of the European project, and protecting heritage "is not a return to the past, on the contrary, it shows what values we want to leave to the generations that will succeed us."

"Our future cannot be conceived without the dialogue between cultures, just as it cannot take shape without the contribution of creativity and without inspiration from the works of the past. Our Europe - Europa Nostra - is forever indebted to its culture, to those who serve and defend it. That is why our project for a united Europe is based on the humanistic messages of heritage and the vitality it conveys to society, thereby serving democracy and giving substance to freedom," Iohannis said.