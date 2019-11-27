President Iohannis: PSD did not change last night, it remains unreformed party

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has not changed through the recent reformations of the party's leadership and remains an "undemocratic, unreformed party that does not want to get involved for Romanians, but for their own barons" .

"The PSD did not change last night, let us not get the wrong impression. PSD has been, for a long time, led by the so-called local barons, the PSD barons, and this has not changed. What changed yesterday was that some took the place of others. So, in my opinion, PSD still hasn't understand any of these electoral defeats and the way it presented itself publicly, as I have no other inside information, last night shows me a total mess and total resistance to change. So, I'm sticking to my idea, which I have been going back to: PSD - is changing faces but not changing the habits. PSD remains, unfortunately, for the time being, an undemocratic, unreformed party, which in no case wants to get involved for Romanians, but for their own local barons," President Iohannis told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, after the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting.

On Tuesday night, PSD leader Viorica Dancila resigned from her position, and in her place was appointed interim chairperson Marcel Ciolacu, the current Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.