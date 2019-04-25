 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: PSD politicises the referendum

Semnare decret referendum, Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Thursday that it will try to boycott the referendum on 26 May, underscoring that this party is politicising this national consultation.

"The PSD will certainly try through all means to boycott this referendum. It doesn't matter if the PSD opposes, it matters what you want, Romanians, who go to the vote. You have seen what laws they make for them, how they want to protect themselves. This time, there is the chance of a radical change. The signal will be given on 26 May at the referendum and elections to the European Parliament. I was accuse that I politicise this referendum. No. the PSD politicises this referendum. (...) Who goes to vote can teach a lesson to the PSD members," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.