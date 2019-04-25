President Iohannis: PSD politicises the referendum

President Klaus Iohannis accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Thursday that it will try to boycott the referendum on 26 May, underscoring that this party is politicising this national consultation.

"The PSD will certainly try through all means to boycott this referendum. It doesn't matter if the PSD opposes, it matters what you want, Romanians, who go to the vote. You have seen what laws they make for them, how they want to protect themselves. This time, there is the chance of a radical change. The signal will be given on 26 May at the referendum and elections to the European Parliament. I was accuse that I politicise this referendum. No. the PSD politicises this referendum. (...) Who goes to vote can teach a lesson to the PSD members," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.